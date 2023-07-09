1,225 Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Bought by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $319,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

