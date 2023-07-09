2,447 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Amazon.com comprises about 0.2% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

Amazon.com stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 309.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

