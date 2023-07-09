2,551 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna Price Performance

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 439,005 shares of company stock valued at $57,483,125. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.69 and its 200-day moving average is $150.95.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

