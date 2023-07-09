3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.81. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.