44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,702 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.1% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.4% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $1,809,000. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 58.9% during the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

NYSE XOM opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.