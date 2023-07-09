4,997 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 115,368 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

