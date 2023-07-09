57,898 Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stem in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stem in the third quarter worth about $113,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.97.

Insider Activity

Stem Trading Up 7.8 %

In related news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 14,003 shares of company stock valued at $71,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $940.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.97.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Stem announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Stem

(Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.