700 Shares in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Acquired by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 41.8% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 91,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,008,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CHCT opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $910.51 million, a PE ratio of 119.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 620.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $974.0 million in 181 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease).

