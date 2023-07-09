850 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Bought by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth $28,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.2 %

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

