8,977 Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth $36,184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 829,982 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth $33,905,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,942,000 after acquiring an additional 672,683 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6,824.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 503,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 496,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

NYSE:SKX opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.30. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

