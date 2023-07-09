9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) rose 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 9,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 28,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

9F Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 9F

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 9F stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,563 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.11% of 9F worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

