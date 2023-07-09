AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Gap Up to $92.29

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $92.29, but opened at $94.46. AAON shares last traded at $94.64, with a volume of 19,646 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAON. StockNews.com began coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average of $88.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AAON shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, July 7th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 16th.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,812.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,812.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 30,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,814,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 26.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in AAON by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in AAON by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in AAON by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.