Aaron M. Cooper Acquires 8,729 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Stock

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 8,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $51,588.39. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE PMM opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.0238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
Further Reading
