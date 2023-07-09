Aaron M. Cooper Acquires 8,729 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Stock

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 8,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $51,588.39. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE PMM opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.0238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

