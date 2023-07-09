Aaron M. Cooper Purchases 7,443 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Stock

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $74,951.01. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 7,443 shares in the company, valued at $74,951.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,204,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 81,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 16,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.