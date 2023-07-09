abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $63.20

Shares of abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.20 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 64.90 ($0.82), with a volume of 263595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.82).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered abrdn European Logistics Income to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
abrdn European Logistics Income Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.53. The stock has a market cap of £267.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other abrdn European Logistics Income news, insider Caroline Gulliver bought 17,500 shares of abrdn European Logistics Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £13,825 ($17,546.64). 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About abrdn European Logistics Income
abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.
