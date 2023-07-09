Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $329.20.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NYSE ACN opened at $305.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.99.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

