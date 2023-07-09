Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.53.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.