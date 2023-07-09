Access Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot stock opened at $302.81 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

