Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Down 1.9%

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) fell 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.63. 21,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 817,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SLRN. TD Cowen began coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Acelyrin Trading Down 2.9 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.30.
Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.
