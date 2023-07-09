Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Down 1.9%

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) fell 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.63. 21,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 817,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLRN. TD Cowen began coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.30.

In other Acelyrin news, CFO Mardi Dier purchased 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $100,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,556 shares in the company, valued at $100,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Mardi Dier purchased 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,316,556 shares of company stock valued at $23,698,008.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

