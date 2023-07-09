Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $511.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $485.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $423.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.82. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

