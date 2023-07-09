Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Gap Up to $33.68

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.68, but opened at $35.33. Adtalem Global Education shares last traded at $35.52, with a volume of 70,354 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets raised Adtalem Global Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,774.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,375.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 168.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

