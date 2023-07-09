Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATGE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $44.40.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,282,375.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

