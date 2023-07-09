Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

NYSE HPS opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $17.46.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.