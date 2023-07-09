Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Expro Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 345.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Expro Group during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of XPRO opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.89. Expro Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $339.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.34 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $40,298,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,575,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,293,226.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $40,298,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,575,891 shares in the company, valued at $305,293,226.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $89,810.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,115.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Expro Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Expro Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.