Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 377 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,991,000 after purchasing an additional 239,938 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Grid by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,083,000 after buying an additional 131,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,145,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,909,000 after buying an additional 52,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 992,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.71) to GBX 1,050 ($13.33) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.60) to GBX 1,275 ($16.18) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,280 ($16.25) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid Increases Dividend

National Grid stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $74.48.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.3458 per share. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

