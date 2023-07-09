Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,262 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 131,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $21.49.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

