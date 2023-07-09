Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $26,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.28.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CNI opened at $115.58 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.