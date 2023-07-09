Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $27,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of HLN opened at $7.97 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

