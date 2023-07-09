Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $27,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $471.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $467.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.42. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.58 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

