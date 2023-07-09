Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,118 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,943,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,567,000 after buying an additional 784,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,483,000 after buying an additional 360,340 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

