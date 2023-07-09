Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,342,000 after buying an additional 920,633 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,477,000 after acquiring an additional 548,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $194.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.26. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.09.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

