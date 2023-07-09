Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Ventas by 53.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $54.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

