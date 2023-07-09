Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on IVT. TheStreet lowered shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
InvenTrust Properties Price Performance
InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.2155 dividend. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 132.31%.
InvenTrust Properties Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than InvenTrust Properties
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.