Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IVT. TheStreet lowered shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE:IVT opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.2155 dividend. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 132.31%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

