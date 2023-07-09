Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.94. Airgain has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Airgain by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 570,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Airgain by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 716,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 26,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Airgain by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Airgain by 28,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Airgain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airgain

(Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.