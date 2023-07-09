Ajmere Dale Sells 848 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $56,663.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,620.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69.

Shares of Block stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average is $68.12.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

