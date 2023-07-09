Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,327,000 after buying an additional 1,695,004 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,974,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,773,000 after buying an additional 1,255,861 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,212,000 after buying an additional 1,033,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,611,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,085,000 after buying an additional 739,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $53.75 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 116.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

