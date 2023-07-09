Alesco Advisors LLC Acquires 383 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Visa by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 2,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 51,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Visa by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $99,066,000 after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Visa by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,731,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,478,000 after acquiring an additional 194,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

V stock opened at $236.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $442.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.94. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.