Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 2,932,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,457,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -131.17, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -716.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

