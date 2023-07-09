Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $83.84

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $83.84, but opened at $86.76. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $89.04, with a volume of 11,072,919 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 8.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $239.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Financial Partners bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.