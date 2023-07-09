Allan Marshall Purchases 24,000 Shares of Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Stock

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) CEO Allan Marshall acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,690,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,081,214.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Allan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Allan Marshall bought 23,952 shares of Upexi stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,203.36.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Allan Marshall bought 100 shares of Upexi stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Allan Marshall bought 22,776 shares of Upexi stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $77,666.16.

Shares of Upexi stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Upexi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Upexi ( NASDAQ:UPXI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Upexi had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Upexi in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPXI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Upexi during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Upexi during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upexi during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

