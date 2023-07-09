Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is AM Investment Strategies LLC’s 5th Largest Position

AM Investment Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 113,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 25,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,786,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $120.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

