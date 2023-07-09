Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,782,001 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $120.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.