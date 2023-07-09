Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.77.
Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %
GOOG opened at $120.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average of $105.68.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
