Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $120.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.68.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

