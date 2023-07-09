Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after buying an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,631,760,000 after buying an additional 988,569 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $120.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

