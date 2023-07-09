Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Increased by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.68. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 637 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

