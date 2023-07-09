Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.10

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 940844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

