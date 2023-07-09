Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 47.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,308,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

GOOG stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day moving average is $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

