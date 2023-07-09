Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.2% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $425.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 221.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.25.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

