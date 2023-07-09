Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,325 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $3,894,646,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $144.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $147.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

